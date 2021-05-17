Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $398.95 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.14. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

