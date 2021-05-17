Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,866 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.23 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.