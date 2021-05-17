Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $272,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $251.70 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

