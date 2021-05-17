Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.92.

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

