National Bankshares Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$216.56.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.85. The stock has a market cap of C$12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$93.50 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

