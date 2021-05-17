SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.