Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

