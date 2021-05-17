Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after acquiring an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 126,789 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,729 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.