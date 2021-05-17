Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $69.84 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.