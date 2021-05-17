Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.92 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $181.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.