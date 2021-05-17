-$0.06 EPS Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Yext posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,942 shares of company stock worth $4,659,241. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Yext by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.