Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of FMC by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

