Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LX. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

