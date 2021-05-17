GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.82.

Get GoHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.44 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.