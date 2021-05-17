Scotiabank Trims Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Target Price to $13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.