Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

