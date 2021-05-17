Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIDE opened at $7.33 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.