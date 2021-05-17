Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $19,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.