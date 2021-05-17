CIBC Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$150.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $114.95 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

