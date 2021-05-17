8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

EGHT opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

