Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

