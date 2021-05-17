Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of CADE opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

