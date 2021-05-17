Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $155.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -192.09 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

