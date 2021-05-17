The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $72,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,488. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

