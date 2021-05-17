AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

