Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 823,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $68,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

