Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 700 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 247,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $112.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

