Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

TECH stock opened at $401.37 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

