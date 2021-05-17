Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $217.66 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

