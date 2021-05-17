NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall Sells 2,200 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 196,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

