Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $323.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

