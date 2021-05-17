Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 20,077 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $210,206.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,556.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

