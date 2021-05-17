Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells $169,432.64 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

AXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

