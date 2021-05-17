Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.