Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 119,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $3,430,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

