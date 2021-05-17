Morgan Stanley Increases Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $170.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI opened at $161.55 on Thursday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $99.46 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.