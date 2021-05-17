Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

