Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells $2,538,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.