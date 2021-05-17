BTIG Research Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of RVLV opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

