Raymond James Increases Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $27.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

