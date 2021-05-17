Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

