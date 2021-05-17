1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

