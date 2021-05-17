Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $38.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 7.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Methanex by 58.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

