Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $42.49 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.21 million, a P/E ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,542 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

