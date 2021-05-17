State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.