The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.