State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.