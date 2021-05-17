State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $7,927,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

