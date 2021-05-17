State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.55 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $201,850.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,902 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

