Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

BCE opened at $48.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

